Spotted: Mahesh Babu at Airport Heading to Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant Wedding

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu was spotted at the airport as he arrived in Mumbai to attend the most awaited Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Mahesh's new and sporty look stunned many. Mahesh is sporting a beard, looking lean and chiselled along with long hair. Mahesh's new look is for his next film SSMB 29 with SS Rajamouli which is touted to be a jungle-adventure movie.

Who is who of the entertainment industry and political behemoths, business czars are gracing the do. Mahesh Babu along with his family is attending the event.

Earlier, Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana Kamineni and daughter Klin Kaara Konidela too spotted at airport as he had arrived in his new Rolls Royce Phantom car.