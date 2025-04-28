I was desperate to win for the most beautiful club in the world, says Liverpool captain Van Dijk on PL triumph

Liverpool, April 28 (IANS) Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk revealed he was ‘desperate’ to win the Premier League title for ‘the most beautiful club in the world’ after The Reds secured their 20th League title with a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday.

The Dutch defender recently signed a contract-extension with the club and will stay in Merseyside till 2027.

"This is the most beautiful club in the world. We deserve this. We are going to enjoy the next couple of weeks and take it in. I was desperate to win it for them [the fans] and all the fans around the world, and for us as well.We have won two Premier League trophies in five years,"̧ said Van Dijk to Sky Sports.

The triumph is the club’s second during the Premier League era, following that of 2019-20, and overall moves Liverpool level for the most English top-flight titles alongside Manchester United.

It also represents a 52nd major men’s honour in Reds history, with this the eighth secured during the past six years.

Liverpool will be officially presented with the Premier League trophy when they host Crystal Palace at Anfield on the final day of the season, Sunday May 25.

The whole league was shocked at the surprise appointment of Arne Slot ahead of the season but the Dutch head coach lived up to the name and guided them to their second title in the Premier League era.

Slot stated there was no way his side was going to lose with the League title within grasp and appreciated predecessor Jurgen Klopp for his contribution to the team.

“It feels great. I don’t think I want to say a lot. The only thing now is to send my appreciation to Jurgen Klopp. The way we arrived on the bus, everyone was thinking there is no way we were going to lose this game. Conceding first made it difficult, but they always find a way to win.

“Incredibly proud, but not only of the players. Everyone knows what effort they’ve put in over the last few years. Everyone standing here, you [the fans] should give them a wonderful applause as well. Let’s forget that it’s the second [title] in 35 years, it’s the second in five years,” said Slot.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.