Jagan Mohan Reddy leaves for foreign tour

Vijayawada, May 18 (IANS) Four days after simultaneous elections to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his family left for a foreign tour on Friday night.

He was seen off at the Gannavaram airport by Ministers Jogi Ramesh and Kottu Satyanarayana, MP Nandigama Suresh, Government Whips Ch. Bhaskar Reddy, S. Udayabhanu, MLCs T. Raghuram, M. Arun Kumar and MLA M. Vishnu.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief was on Tuesday granted permission to visit the UK from May 17 to June 1 with his family members by a special court for CBI cases following his petition.

He would return to Andhra Pradesh on June 1 three days before the counting of votes on June 4.

