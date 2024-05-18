Jagan Ane Nenu on June 9th

Amaravati: YSRCP is projected to win big when the counting of votes takes place on June 4, 2024. The party chief and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has affirmed that the party will create history this time by winning more seats than it won in the 2019 elections. The party had won 151 Assembly and 22 Lok Sabha seats in the previous elections.

In a meeting with the IPAC representatives, the Chief Minister told them that YSRCP landslide is certain in the just concluded elections and the results of June 4 will make the entire country stand up and look at Andhra Pradesh.

"We have won 151 Assembly and 22 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 and we will win more seats this time to provide a much better government," he said.

As the party is confident of retaining the power with a landslide victory, the party’s official X (formerly Twitter) posted that the CM Jagan would take the oath of office and secrecy “Jagan ane nenu….” for the second time in a row and the swearing-in ceremony will be held in Visakhapatnam on June 9, 2024.

Polling for the 175-member Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state was held on Monday. More than 81 percent of voters cast their votes on May 13.

Also Read: Video: CM Jagan Gets Rousing Welcome in England

