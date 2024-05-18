Case booked against TDP leader Chintamaneni Prabhakar

Kakinada: A criminal case has been booked against the TDP’s former Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar at Pedavegi police station. Notably, the TDP leader is already facing 93 criminal cases in various police station in Andhra Pradesh.

Amid the post poll violence engineered by the opposition party members, Prabhakar mobbed the police station and rescued his Talluru Rajasekhar from the cell. The policemen were outnumbered by the Chintamaneni’s supporters. Rajasekhar was arrested by the police for attempting to murder a YSRCP polling agent Ravi, son of gram panchayat president Sanjeev Ravi at an election booth in Koppulavariguduem on May 13.

However, the local police team once again arrested Rajasekhar and produced him in the court on Friday. Subsequently, the court gave him in police remand. Meanwhile, police have booked a criminal case against the TDP leader Prabhakar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

