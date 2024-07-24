AP Violence: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Calls for Detailed Investigation

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut condemned the violence by TDP against YSRCP workers in Andhra Pradesh. He attended a protest led by Jagan Reddy against the CM Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government. Sanjay Raut also extended his support to YSRCP chief Jagan Reddy. He criticized the TDP government for the continuous violence by TDP goons against YSR Congress workers and called for a detailed investigation by the Centre into the prevailing violence in Andhra Pradesh.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant Expresses Solidarity with Jagan Reddy, Says Andhra Could Become the New Manipur...

Arvind Sawant strongly criticized the TDP party for its targeted violence against YSRCP workers. The Lok Sabha MP stated that if the violence continues, Andhra Pradesh will soon become the next Manipur. Arvind Sawant warned the TDP government to take strong measures against the atrocities.

AIADMK Leader Thambidurai Strongly Condemns the Atrocities in Andhra Pradesh

Rajya Sabha MP and AIADMK leader M Thambidurai attended the protest against the TDP government over the prevailing violence against YSRCP workers. He criticized the state government and warned CM Naidu to take serious measures against TDP goons and put an end to the atrocities.

SP Leader Ram Gopal Yadav Slams Chandrababu Naidu for Not Taking Serious Measures Against Violence in Andhra Pradesh

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on July 24 criticized Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu over the brutal killings and violence in the state. He demanded a State Emergency as the only way to end the violence. He expressed solidarity with Jagan Mohan Reddy in YSRCP's fight against the TDP.

Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Asks Top Court to Take Suo Motu Cognizance of Violence in Andhra Pradesh

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the TDP government over the atrocities and violence against YSRCP workers. She called for the top court to intervene and take suo motu cognizance of the violence by TDP goons against Jagan-led YSR Congress workers.

TMC MP Nadimul Haque Expresses Anger Against TDP Over Atrocities on YSRCP Workers

Rajya Sabha MP and TMC leader Nadimul Haque expressed his anger against the Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government over the continuous violence in the state. Like Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP Haque also urged the top court and the Centre to intervene and put an end to the violence in the state.