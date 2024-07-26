What Happened to the Super Six? Questions Jagan

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized Chandrababu Naidu for making unfulfilled promises during the elections just to secure votes and failing to implement them now. He accused Naidu of deceiving people under the guise of initiatives like "Talli Ki Vandanam." Furthermore, he expressed concern over the neglect of farmers in the state.

YS Jagan is prepared to explain the injustices happening under the coalition government. Speaking to the media in Tadepalli, he stated, "If YS Jagan were in power, Amma Vodi would have already been implemented. The promise of Talli Ki Vandanam turned out to be a deceit. They misled everyone by promising financial support to all household members. It's been two months since Chandrababu's government took office, and they are still stalling under the pretext of gathering student data.

Jagan added, "Students and parents believe that fee reimbursement would have been timely if YS Jagan were in power. Chandrababu has yet to disburse funds for Vidya Deevena and Vatsalya Deevena. Some colleges have arbitrarily increased fees. Under our administration, we spent Rs 18,000 crore on Vatsalya Deevena and Vidya Deevena. If we were in power, interest-free loans would have been disbursed by now. Mothers are questioning the implementation of these schemes.

"In June, funds would have been credited to 4.3 million mothers under the scheme. If questioned, they claim the data is incomplete. It’s been 50 days, and they are still gathering data. For Amma Vodi (Talli Ki Vandana), 4.3 million mothers and 8.2 million children are waiting. Under Vidya Deevena, a quarterly fee installment should have been disbursed by now. Additionally, under Vatsalya Deevena, financial aid for lodging and boarding costs would have been provided to children.

Farmers believe that if YS Jagan were in power, Rythu Bharosa would have been implemented by now. Chandrababu promised Rs 20,000 to farmers who are still waiting for Rythu Bharosa. Under our government, we provided Rs 34,378 crore just for Rythu Bharosa. Farmers believe they would have received insurance under YS Jagan's administration. Chandrababu has not paid the insurance premium for farmers. We had insured every acre and implemented geo-tagging. Everything was delivered through RBKs. Farmers are now questioning Chandrababu. The state is witnessing a barbaric rule. Can no one question the implementation of promises? There is now a public debate about governance in the state," he commented.

What Happened to the Super Six?

During the elections, Chandrababu promised the "Super Six" schemes. What happened to them? Where are the announced schemes? Where is Talli Ki Vandana? Where are the three free LPG cylinders? What happened to the monthly Rs 1500 for women above 18 years old? These details should be clear. Only those above 18 years old are in the voter list. Isn't that list sufficient?" he questioned.