AP Constable Final Exam Set for June 1: Full Details Inside

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has officially announced the date for the AP Constable Final Written Examination. As per the latest notification, the exam is set to be held on June 1, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

The final exam will be conducted across five major cities in the state, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur, Kurnool, and Tirupati.

This recruitment drive, which aims to fill 6,100 constable posts, has seen a massive response. A total of 4,59,182 candidates appeared for the preliminary examination, out of which 95,208 candidates successfully cleared the Physical Test round. Among them, 38,190 candidates have qualified to appear for the final written test.

Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official SLPRB website for hall ticket downloads and further instructions.