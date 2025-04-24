Alcaraz pulls out of Madrid Open due to injury

Madrid, April 24 (IANS) Two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Madrid Open, an ATP 1000 masters event, due to the adductor injury sustained in Barcelona and a separate injury in his left foot.

The 21-year-old announced the decision during his pre-tournament press conference on Thursday. "We have decided to not take risks, to not worsen the situation for the future and to listen to my body. We have to take difficult decisions, but we have made the right one. I will try to rest, recover and be back on the court as soon as possible," Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard received treatment on his upper right leg during his defeat to Holger Rune in the Barcelona final last week. Alcaraz was hoping to be fit to play at the ATP Masters 1000 event but feels that the tournament has come too soon.

"In the Barcelona final I felt something in the leg but I didn’t think it was that serious. I am really disappointed that I am not able to play here in Madrid. It is a place I love playing, in front of my people, in front of my family and friends. They are not able to travel so much so it is a special place for me. It is a really difficult situation.

"It was hard to decide not to play but tennis is a really demanding sport. Playing week after week, so many matches in a row. You have to take difficult decisions but I will come back stronger," the Spaniard added.

Alcaraz holds a 24-5 record on the season, highlighted by titles in Monte-Carlo and Rotterdam. The Spaniard is first in the ATP Live Race To Turin.

The 21-year-old will set his sights on the next tournament in Rome, Italy, which he missed last season due to an arm injury.

"My plan is going to Rome. My mindset is to do everything it takes to be 100 per cent for Rome. I will do some tests at the beginning of next week just to see how it's improved and from that let's see how it's going to be the next days. My hope is to play in Rome. If not, the next tournament is Roland Garros for me. So I will try to be on court as soon as possible," Alcaraz said.

