Sarangapani Jathakam Twitter Review: Priyadarshi's Clean Comedy Receives Heart-Warming Response from Fans

After a long time, a pure comedy genre film is hitting the Telugu screens on Friday, and even though the pre-release buzz was low, there is just enough to like about Indraganti Mohanakrishna's Sarangapani Jathakam. Be it the stellar star cast spearheaded by Priyadarshi Pulikonda or the fun-filled music that dominated the promos.

Mohanakrishna, Priyadarshi, Vennela Kishore, heroine Roopa, and Viva Harsha have promoted the film in every way possible. With Indraganti, one can expect a heavy dose of comedy, but they can also expect the lines to be witty sometimes. The filmmaker managed to package the trailer with some good lines from Kishore, Harsha, and Priyadarshi. The trailer didn't receive a superb response, but those who liked Indraganti's previous movies liked it, and it's their word of mouth that matters to this movie's success.

Let's see what the internet and Indraganti fans are saying after the premiere of Sarangapani Jathakam.

Many people are calling the film a clean blockbuster. At a time when below-the-belt comedy movies are emerging to be sensational blockbusters, Sarangapani comes as a fresh breeze, and the audience's reactions are stating the same.