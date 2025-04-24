Pahalgam Terror Attack: OCTOPUS Forces Conduct Mock Drills in Tirumala

In the aftermath of the gruesome terrorist attack in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, Kashmir, the OCTOPUS (Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations), along with police and vigilance teams, conducted mock security drills in Tirumala, home to the revered Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

The attack, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, has led to heightened security measures across sensitive locations. In response, officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have significantly ramped up security efforts in the region.

Thorough security checks are now underway at key entry points such as the Alipiri Checkpost and along the Ghat Roads, with the aim of safeguarding the thousands of pilgrims who visit the sacred town daily.

Special forces have also been deployed around the Srivari temple to ensure round-the-clock protection. Given Tirumala's spiritual and cultural significance, the region remains a high-priority security zone.

The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—the same group responsible for the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Among the victims of the Pahalgam attack were two individuals from Andhra Pradesh: Chandramouli from Visakhapatnam and Somisetty Madhusudhan Rao from Kavali, Nellore district

Their mortal remains were brought to their respective hometowns on Thursday (April 24) for the final rites.

Meanwhile, a high alert has also been sounded in Mumbai, a city that has previously borne the brunt of Lashkar-e-Taiba’s brutality during the 26/11 attacks.