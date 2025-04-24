Himachal CM discusses state's security along China with ITBP Commander

Shimla, April 24 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Thursday held a meeting with Sanjay Gunjyal, Frontier Commander with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Northern Frontier, and discussed the role of paramilitary force and issues concerning state's security along the India-China border.

Also, topics like a roadmap for promoting border tourism in the frontier regions, procurement of local produce for ITBP supplies and provision of medical services to local communities through ITBP healthcare facilities were discussed, a government statement said.

The Chief Minister said to strengthen disaster management the government would establish improved coordination with ITBP’s regional response centre.

He said helipads located in ITBP-controlled zones could be utilised to promote tourism in remote areas.

All formalities in this regard would be completed in consultation with the ITBP, which would also help enhance connectivity. Sukhu said the government is taking several steps to strengthen the rural economy.

“If the ITBP procures food products directly from local residents, it would create employment opportunities and benefit farmers and horticulturists.”

He urged the Commander to prioritise the involvement of local residents in construction projects after completing all requisite formalities.

The Chief Minister also directed the state officials to expedite all procedures for establishing communication towers in border areas.

He lauded the developmental efforts and other initiatives undertaken by the ITBP in the frontier regions.

Commander Gunjyal briefed the Chief Minister about steps taken under the Vibrant Village Programme for the construction of three proposed roads in the Sangla Valley and in Kaurik area.

He also shared details of 15 additional roads proposed in remote and forward border regions. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri virtually attended the meeting and shared views and suggestions, while Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Chairman, Milkfed Budhi Singh Thakur, OSD to the Chief Minister Gopal Sharma, among others, were present in the meeting.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.