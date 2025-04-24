Pahalgam Attack:India Orders Pakistan Nationals Out, Ties on the Brink

The devastating Pahalgam terrorist attack has left the entire country shattered. 28 innocent people have been killed, and the Indian government has promised to nab the perpetrators. Ever since the incident, India has been imposing restrictions on Pakistan. After suspending the Indus Water Treaty, India has blocked Pakistan's X account in the country and banned Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal movie release.

The country has banned Fawad, a well-known actor from Pakistan, from entering. He has put up a post on Instagram expressing his horror over the deaths of dozens of people. Even the BCCI has clarified it that there is not even a slim chance of any bilateral series happening between the two.

Pakistan has closed the airspace for Indian flights and has alerted the soldiers to fight back if India makes advances.

After this move from Pakistan, India has also retaliated strongly by announcing that all Pakistani nationals should leave the country immediately. India has also cancelled the visas of Pakistani citizens. This is big considering how it can forever change the relationship between the two countries. However, the nation has given those with medical visas until the 29th of this month to depart.