IPL 2025: SRH Fan Kushitha Kallapu Steals Hearts in Dreamy Moment with Hardik Pandya

During the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, the hosts not just lost the toss but also the entire match. Forced to bat first by Mumbai Indians, SRH never showed any signs of the batting dominance that they displayed in the first match and soon reached a position that was impossible to get out of.

Heinrich Klassen's lone effort has put them at a respectable total of 143, and Mumbai Indian's Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav sealed the deal for them with a dominant chase.

Many celebrities attended the match, but there was one glowing face that stole cricket fans' hearts with her charming smile. A proud SRH fan, Kushitha Kallapu attended the match last night to cheer for her team as part of the Orange Army. Even though SRH disappointed her, she managed to turn heads around with her magnetic presence.

Kushitha Kallapu, a Tollywood actress, is actively pursuing her career with films such as Neethone Nenu, Manoharam, and Babu No. 1 Bullshit Guy. Kushitha has amassed well over 1 million followers on Instagram, and she is a clear favorite among the Telugu youth.

Despite being an SRH fan, Kushitha is infatuated with Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya and his infectious smile. After Mumbai comprehensively defeated Hyderabad, Kushitha went and requested a photo with Hardik Pandya, who happily obliged.

Kushitha even painted her nails orange to show her support for the Hyderabad franchise. But when she got the chance to pose with Hardik Pandya, she couldn't resist and grabbed it. She expressed her admiration for Pandya's smile in her Instagram post.

All in all, it was an eventful night for Kushitha Kallapu despite her favorite team, Sunrisers Hyderabad, losing the match.