Pahalgam Terror Attack: At All-Party Meet, YSRCP Pledges Full Support to Centre’s Efforts in Punishing Terrorists

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the BJP-led Central government convened an all-party meeting in Delhi on Thursday. Rajampet Lok Sabha MP Midhun Reddy represented the YSRCP at this crucial gathering.

Speaking to Sakshi about the meeting's discussions, Midhun Reddy shared that all parties emphasized the importance of setting aside political differences and delivering a strong retaliation against the terrorists responsible for the massacre of 26 people, including a local resident, in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22.

As directed by YSRCP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Midhun Reddy expressed full support for the Central government’s efforts to identify and punish the terrorists. “They should be wiped out for committing such atrocities,” the YSRCP leader said.

The YSRCP MP explained that all political parties stressed the need to ensure such incidents do not recur, especially as normalcy had only just returned to the valley, with successful elections taking place. They also called for stronger security measures in the valley, which is a popular tourist destination.

Regarding the Central government's response to the terrorist attack, Midhun Reddy noted that caution was being exercised, as such matters are closely tied to national security.

On Pakistan's reaction to India's decisions regarding the cancellation of visas and suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, Home Minister Amit Shah informed the parties that they would be updated once the Centre has formulated a plan of action, Midhun Reddy said.

Highlighting that a local Muslim man lost his life while attempting to save Hindus during the terror attack, the Lok Sabha MP emphasized the need for unity between Hindus and Muslims in India to combat such brutal incidents. He also pointed out that the motive behind the attack was to undermine the progress in Kashmir, where tourism had significantly increased, stone-pelting incidents had decreased, and the region had seen a return to peace.