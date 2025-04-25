Hyderabad to Beat Bengaluru as India's Most Liveable City?

Over the last decade, Hyderabad has surpassed Bengaluru as India’s top destination for tech giants, professionals, entrepreneurs, and global firms. The city’s rise can be attributed to its world-class infrastructure, thriving tech ecosystem, affordable talent pool, and efficient governance. These factors have made Hyderabad an increasingly attractive choice for businesses and professionals seeking growth opportunities.

World-Class Infrastructure with Global Appeal

Hyderabad’s IT corridor, particularly areas like Gachibowli and Hitec City, are now home to some of the world’s biggest tech companies. The city has transformed into a modern metropolis with wide roads, skyways, public transport options like the Metro, and dedicated tech zones such as Cyberabad. Major global firms like Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Apple, and Meta have already established their largest campuses outside the US in Hyderabad. New entrants like Vanguard, Amgen, and McDonald’s have followed suit, attracted by the city’s top-notch infrastructure and easy urban living.

Thriving Tech and GCC Ecosystem

Hyderabad has become India’s fastest-growing destination for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), now hosting over 370 centres, with many focusing on tech, fintech, BFSI, healthcare, and semiconductors. The city is home to nearly 13% of India’s digital talent pool, and experts are full of praise for its tech ecosystem. This is a testament to the city’s growing role in India’s tech landscape.

Abundant and Affordable Talent Pool

Hyderabad stands out for its affordable and skilled workforce. The city’s top engineering and research institutions ensure a constant supply of talented professionals. Unlike Bengaluru, where costs are escalating, Hyderabad offers 10% lower operational and real estate costs. This makes it a more attractive option for both startups and established firms.

Reasonable Cost of Living and Real Estate

Hyderabad continues to provide affordable housing and commercial real estate, even as cities like Bengaluru face soaring rental prices. From co-living spaces for young professionals to villas in gated communities, the city offers a variety of living options that remain within reach. Hyderabad’s real estate ecosystem is spacious, cost-effective, and scalable, making it ideal for both businesses and residents.

Efficient Governance and Digital Administration

One of Hyderabad’s key strengths is its governance model, which is largely digital. Everything from municipal services to police operations is streamlined through technology, making access to services as easy as using an app. This seamless digital approach has been consistently improved by successive governments, ensuring efficiency and ease for residents and businesses alike.

Strong Policy Support and Strategic Vision

The Telangana government’s industry-friendly policies and collaboration with the Centre have been crucial to Hyderabad’s growth. The city’s success is now being used as a model for other tier-2 and tier-3 cities in India. Hyderabad is helping create higher-quality jobs without forcing youth to go abroad.

Innovation Hub Beyond IT

Unlike older tech hubs, Hyderabad is a centre for innovation across multiple sectors such as biotech, pharma, semiconductors, AI, and fintech. Global leaders like Qualcomm, Uber, AMD, and Novartis aren’t just operating in the city – they are building intellectual property (IP) and leading global initiatives from there. Hyderabad is quickly becoming a global hub for innovation and research.

With its modern infrastructure, affordable talent pool, efficient governance, and thriving innovation sectors, Hyderabad has found the perfect balance between business growth and quality of life. It’s not just a city for tech – it’s where talent thrives. No wonder it’s being called India’s Dubai – only better.