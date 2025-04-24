Pahalgam Attack Aftermath: Did Pakistan High Commission Celebrate with Cake?

The devastating terror incident in the Pahalgam town of Jammu and Kashmir two days ago had shattered the entire nation. It is considered the biggest civilian attack in the recent history of Kashmir, and the Indian government has promised retaliation with full force and to nab the perpetrators.

Countries across the world have condemned this terrorist attack, and Kashmir, which is just picking up as more tourists start coming in, is in mourning, and normal life will be disrupted with more restrictions in place.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi is dominating the headlines amid the heated situation between India and Pakistan, as a video of someone carrying a cake inside the commission has gone viral, with India vowing to take revenge. The police had placed barricades to stop protests in front of the office since yesterday, but they have now removed them.

Following the removal of the barricades, people flocked to the Pakistan High Commission to voice their dissent and express their anger. Media channels asked the person why they were carrying the cake, but they declined to respond. As a result, there is speculation about who inside the Pakistan High Commission has called for these celebrations.

For now, it remains a mystery, and it's extremely unfortunate if the motive behind bringing the cake in is to celebrate the deaths of tens of innocents who paid the price with their lives.