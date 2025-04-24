Vardhaan Puri: Acting is like therapy

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Actor Vardhaan Puri, who is the grandson of late star Amrish Puri, sees acting as a deeply personal experience that helps him grow with every character he plays.

Vardhaan, who made his debut in the 2019 film “Yeh Saali Aashiqui,” said: “Each character helps me understand my own emotions better.”

He talked about how slipping into different roles allows him to explore hidden parts of his own personality.

“Acting, for me, is like therapy. When I take on a role, I don’t just pretend - I live it. Whether it’s love, pain, anger, or joy, I feel it all with honesty. That process helps me deal with my own emotions and makes me stronger.”

He feels cinema has the power to heal, not just for actors, but also for the audience.

“I want to tell stories that stay with people, that make them feel seen and understood,” he adds. For him, cinema is a way to turn emotions into art one role at a time.

Vardhaan has been part of noteworthy projects like Yeh Saali Aashiqui, Bloody Ishq, Bobby aur Rishi Ki Love Story and more.

Talking about ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’, a timeless tale of unabashed passion, budding romance, and heartfelt moments, it also stars filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s daughter Kaveri.

The film is set against the backdrop of Cambridge, and follows the beautiful journey of Bobby (played by Kaveri Kapur) and Rishi (played by Vardhaan Puri) laced with unanswered questions, unhinged complications and opposing schools of thought but bounded by serendipity and love.

The film is directed by Kunal Kohli, who is known for ‘Mujhse Dosti Karoge’, ‘Hum Tum’ and ‘Hiccups and Hookups’.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, under Jio Studios and Mohaan Nadaar from The Production HeadQuarters, ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’ released on February 11 digitally.

