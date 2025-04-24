AP POLYCET 2025 Hall Tickets Download at polycetap.nic.in

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh has officially released the hall tickets for AP POLYCET 2025. All registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website — polycetap.nic.in. The hall ticket includes crucial details such as exam date, time, venue address, and exam-day instructions.

Exam Details

Exam Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Mode: Offline (OMR-based)

Duration: 2 hours

Total Questions: 120 multiple-choice questions

Mathematics: 50 questions

Physics: 40 questions

Chemistry: 30 questions

Marking Scheme: 4 marks for each correct answer; no negative marking

The examination will be conducted in 500 centres across 69 towns and cities in all 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Steps to Download AP POLYCET 2025 Hall Ticket

Visit the official website: polycetap.nic.in

Click on "Print Hall Ticket" on the homepage

Enter your 10th class hall ticket number or mobile number, year of passing/appearing, and the captcha code

Click on "View & Print"

Download and print the hall ticket for the exam day

Important Instructions

Candidates must verify all the details mentioned on the hall ticket. In case of any errors, they should immediately contact the examination authorities for corrections. It is mandatory to carry a printed hall ticket and valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. Candidates are also advised to arrive early to avoid last-minute rush and delays.

For the latest updates and information, candidates should regularly visit the official website and keep checking for notifications.