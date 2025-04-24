Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga to miss rest of season with groin injury

Madrid, April 24 (IANS) Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after sustaining a groin injury during Wednesday’s 1-0 La Liga win over Getafe, the club announced on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was substituted at halftime, and medical tests later confirmed a full tear of his left adductor tendon.

"Following tests carried out today on Eduardo Camavinga by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a complete tear of the tendon in his left abductor muscle. His recovery will be assessed," the La Liga side said in a statement on Thursday.

According to reports, the injury is expected to keep the French international out of action for approximately three months.

Camavinga, who has made 34 appearances for Real across all competitions this season, will also miss the upcoming Club World Cup scheduled for June and July.

The setback is a significant blow for Real Madrid ahead of their Copa del Rey final clash with Barcelona on Saturday. The team is also dealing with fitness concerns for Kylian Mbappe, Ferland Mendy and David Alaba.

On Wednesday, Real Madrid made no mistake in Getafe, picking up another three points in the fight for the La Liga title. Carlo Ancelotti's boys delivered a disciplined display from start to finish, sealing the win thanks to Arda Guler's strike midway through the first half.

The Turkey international fired home from the edge of the penalty area after Getafe goalkeeper David Soria had saved from Brahim Diaz, who also started in a much-changed Madrid starting 11.

Soria made several other important saves while Getafe worked hard but failed to seriously test Thibaut Courtois in the Madrid goal.

Currently, Real Madrid sit second in La Liga, trailing leaders Barcelona by four points with five matches remaining.

