HIT 3 - Nani Interview: Nani Can’t Wait to Turn 60 to Play Amitabh Bachchan’s Sarkar

During the promotions of HIT 3, Nani was asked what made him take on the role of a man in his mid-40s. He’s actually 41 in real life, but the character he plays is a bit older — something actors usually avoid.

Actors like Nani, who are in their 40s, often stick to playing characters in their late 20s or 30s. That’s been the trend for a long time, even with senior actors. So, when we asked him how he felt about stepping out of that comfort zone and playing someone older, Nani had a refreshing answer: he’s actually excited to turn 60!

Nani explained that when he keeps playing younger roles, filmmakers also keep offering him similar characters — creating a kind of template. But with HIT 3, where he plays a 45-year-old, he wanted to break away from that routine. He said, “This role is something different from what I usually do. That’s why I’m looking forward to getting older — I think I’ll get more interesting roles then.”

Nani said he’s eager to play a character like Sarkar, referencing Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic role, once he hits 60. And honestly, that’s a realistic and forward-thinking approach.

In Telugu cinema, we still tend to imagine senior heroes in traditional commercial roles. But actors like Mammootty and Mohanlal have shown that it’s possible to succeed in both commercial films and more age-appropriate, meaningful roles.

In fact, the movies where they play their age often get more attention and critical acclaim. If stars like Chiranjeevi or Balakrishna started doing what Amitabh is doing in Bollywood — taking on deeper, character-driven roles — we’d see a lot more variety in the stories being told. That’s exactly the kind of space Nani seems to be aiming for — one where he can grow as an actor and take on roles that truly challenge and satisfy him.