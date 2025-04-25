Hyderabad MLC Elections 2025: AIMIM Wins, Shock for BJP

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) has won the Hyderabad district local body MLC election, with candidate Mirza Riazul Hassan securing a decisive victory over BJP’s Gautam Rao. Hassan garnered 63 votes against Rao’s 25, winning with a majority of 38 votes.

The election saw a voter turnout of 78.57 percent, with 88 out of 112 eligible voters casting their ballots. Voting included 66 corporators and 22 ex-officio members. Members of the BJP, Congress, and MIM participated in the polling, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) corporators and ex-officio members abstained.

MIM’s 63 votes reportedly included 49 from its own party and 14 from Congress, indicating clear support from Congress. The BJP, which had hoped for Congress cross-votes, was left disappointed as none of the Congress members backed its candidate.

Following the loss, BJP candidate Gautam Rao criticized both Congress and BRS, alleging that the two parties collaborated with MIM. “This election shows that BRS, Congress, and MIM are working together. Congress helped MIM directly, and BRS indirectly supported them by boycotting the vote,” he said.

Rao further accused BRS of deliberately preventing its members from voting. “How can BRS ask for public votes when it stops its own corporators from voting? This is undemocratic,” he stated. He announced that the BJP would file a complaint with the Election Commission seeking the cancellation of BRS’s party recognition.

Despite the defeat, Rao thanked BJP leadership and supporters, asserting that while the BJP lost numerically, it had secured a “moral victory.” He emphasized that the election exposed hidden political alliances in the state.

Meanwhile, tight security was maintained at the GHMC office during vote counting to prevent any disturbances. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to manage the situation and ensure a peaceful conclusion to the electoral process.

The result marks a significant consolidation of MIM's influence in Hyderabad, while also stirring controversy over political alignments and the role of opposition parties in the election.