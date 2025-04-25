Telangana SSC Results 2025: TS 10th Class Results Likely on April 29 or 30

The Telangana SSC 10th Class Results 2025 are all set to be declared. The Telangana SSC Board is ready with the results and waiting for the Telangana government's consent. The Board has written a letter to the Telangana government and the government is yet to take a final call on the Date of the Results announcement. CM Revanth Reddy's final confirmation is awaited on the date.

As per reports, the Telangana 10th Class results are likely to be declared in next 4 to 5 days, most likely on April 29 or April 30.

The 10th class exams in Telangana were held between March 21 to April 4, 2025. The evaluation has been done. Over 5 lakh students have appeared for the exams. The results would be declared on official website: bse.telangana.gov.in