TDP Govt Engaging in ‘Gladiator Politics’ to Distract Public from Corruption: YS Jagan

YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a fiery attack on the TDP-led NDA government on Thursday (April 24).

Lambasting the coalition government for participating in local body elections despite not having the strength, Jagan lauded YSRCP leaders and activists for bravely facing the by-polls and no-confidence motions.

Addressing YSRCP representatives in local bodies, Jagan declared that the party will launch a protest if the TDP government fails to implement its election manifesto.

Accusing the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of launching a targeted witch-hunt to discredit YSRCP leaders, Jagan said the ruling alliance is using diversionary tactics to shift public attention away from pressing issues. He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu was using arrests and the Tirumala Laddu controversy as tools to distract from critical governance failures—much like how Roman emperors introduced gladiatorial games to divert the populace from political turmoil, which eventually led to the fall of the Roman Empire.

Charging the TDP government with looting the State, the former Chief Minister flagged the allocation of Rs 3,000 crore worth of land to Ursa Clusters, a data company with no relevant history of its work.

“We do not get one idly for Re 1 these days. Chandrababu is giving 59 acres of prime land at 99 paise per acre to Ursa Clusters, a company that operates out of a residential apartment, with no website and no phone number. Land worth Rs 1,500 crore - Rs 2,000 crore was given to Lulu Group in Visakhapatnam without inviting tenders,” he pointed out.

On the development of the Amaravati capital city, Jagan said the price of cement and steel in 2018 was much below the current prices, yet the value of works was Rs 36,000 crore. The value of the same works has now skyrocketed to Rs 78,000 crore. Tenders are being given to favourable contractors. “There is large-scale corruption unfolding in the background. It is evident where the debts incurred by the government are going,” Jagan quipped.

Recalling the previous YSRCP regime, the former Chief Minister said, “With the click of a single button, money was deposited into beneficiaries’ accounts under various schemes.”

“I had warned earlier that giving power to Chandrababu Naidu would mean waking up Chandramukhi,” Jagan recounted.

Electricity bills have surged, liquor prices have spiked and sand is being sold at double the price under the “Free Sand Policy”, he pointed out. Aware of the outrage the surge in prices could give rise to, the TDP government is trying to divert people’s attention by foisting cases against the YSRCP leaders under fake scams and arresting them.

Asserting that the YSRCP will be back to power for a second term, Jagan said no one can suppress anti-incumbency.