Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2: Is Fahadh Faasil Joining the Cast as the Villain?

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to roar once again on the big screen with the sequel to his blockbuster hit Jailer. Teaming up with director Nelson Dilipkumar for the second time, the much-anticipated Jailer 2 is already creating waves online. The recently released announcement video has sent fans into a frenzy, with many predicting that this sequel could be the first Tamil film to breach the ₹1000 crore mark at the global box office.

Currently, the shoot is underway in Kerala, with Rajinikanth actively involved in the filming schedule. Adding to the mounting excitement, strong rumours suggest that acclaimed Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil (popularly known as FaFaa) has joined the ensemble cast. Though the makers have yet to make an official announcement, fans are already thrilled at the possibility of a reunion between Rajinikanth and Fahadh, who previously shared screen space in Vettaiyan.

The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, Shiva Rajkumar, and several other prominent names. Backed by a massive production scale, Jailer 2 promises to be a visual spectacle. Music director Anirudh Ravichander, who delivered chart-topping numbers in the first part, returns to score the soundtrack, raising expectations for yet another high-voltage musical experience.

With filming progressing at a brisk pace and the hype building steadily, more updates and surprises are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for all the latest on Jailer 2 – a film that could redefine box office records in Tamil cinema.