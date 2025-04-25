Hyderabad Police Expose Matrimonial Fraud on Shaadi.com: Woman Scammed of Rs 11 Lakh

The Hyderabad Cybercrime Police have unearthed a serious case of cyber fraud involving the popular matrimonial platform Shaadi.com. The case centers around a fake profile used to deceive a woman doctor from the city, resulting in a loss of Rs 11 lakh, along with threats of extortion and blackmail. The incident has raised concerns over the platform's role and responsibility as an intermediary under Indian cyber laws.

The prime suspect, J Vamshi Krishna, was arrested recently for creating a fraudulent profile using a false name and exploiting the platform's premium services to establish contact with the victim. He promised marriage, claiming to be in financial distress, and manipulated the victim into transferring large sums of money. Once the victim complied, he later resorted to blackmail, threatening to release personal content.

Further investigations revealed that the suspect had been involved in similar offences across multiple states, with over 20 cases registered in total. This pattern highlights a systemic exploitation of unverified digital platforms. Officials revealed that the premium service on Shaadi.com had marketed profiles as "verified" despite a lack of actual document authentication.

The platform's employees shared the suspect's fake profile without conducting proper background checks, facilitated the transfer of unverified data, and allowed contact with victims. Despite receiving complaints, no corrective action was taken. This negligent business model, prioritizing revenue generation over user safety, enabled several instances of fraud.

As a result, a case has been filed under various sections of the IT Act and BNS against the matrimonial site, and the investigation is ongoing. The case serves as a cautionary tale for users of digital platforms, urging more stringent verification processes and greater accountability from service providers.