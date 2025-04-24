IPL 2025: Kavya Maran’s Somber Look Shatters Sunrisers Fans in Hyderabad

One of the teams expected to dominate this year's Indian Premier League was Sunrisers Hyderabad. But the reverse has happened. Barring the first match they played, the team had failed to replicate past glory in almost all of the matches thereafter. Fans, who had hoped for a revival, have lost hope and are pleading with Pat Cummins and the team to win a few games, if only to preserve their reputation.

However, even that looks difficult for Sunrisers, as they lost to a formidable Mumbai Indians team at their home in Uppal. From the outset of the match, SRH showed no signs of resistance, settling for a mere score of 143. In response, Mumbai chased down the score comfortably without facing any trouble.

But there was one face in the stands who was constantly looking dejected and in despair. She is none other than Sunrisers owner Kavya Maran. Kavya, who regularly attends almost all SRH matches, enthusiastically cheers for her team. She jumps in joy when SRH batsmen hit a six and looks down and out when their batsmen start walking to the pavilion one by one.

The latter repeated yesterday, and Kavya's expressions almost confirmed that this tournament was over for Sunrisers Hyderabad. There was a slim chance for the team to make a successful revival at home, but even that appears to be shrinking as Pat Cummins' gang looks disoriented and demotivated to pull off a miraculous comeback.

Kavya Maran received sympathies from not just SRH fans but also from cricket enthusiasts who enjoy her passionate love for the game. Well, it remains to be seen if Kavya Maran continues to display the same excitement for the remainder of SRH games, as they are virtually out of the tournament alongside Chennai Super Kings.