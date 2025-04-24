AP SSC Supplementary Exams 2025: Dates Announced – Check Full Schedule Here

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has officially released the exam schedule and fee payment details for the SSC and OSSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, scheduled to be held in May 2025. This notification is important for students who were unsuccessful in the regular SSC/OSSC exams and are now preparing for their second attempt.

Fee Payment Deadlines

Regular fee submission is open now via the school login portal on www.bse.ap.gov.in.

With late fee of ₹50: April 24 to April 30, 2025

With late fee till one day before exam: May 1, 2025, until the day before the exam

All payments must be made online through the school’s official login. Bank Challans and CFMS payments are not accepted. Headmasters are responsible for submitting the fee and completing online applications.

Important: If a due date falls on a public holiday, the next working day will apply. No extension of dates will be provided under any circumstances.

Exam Fee Structure

For up to 3 subjects: ₹110

For more than 3 subjects: ₹125

AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam Timetable – May 2025

19.05.2025 (Monday)

First Language (Group-A) – 100 Marks

Time: 09:30 AM – 12:45 PM

Paper Codes: 011 & 021, 01A & 02A, 01K & 02K, 01U & 02U, 01O & 02O, 011H & 021H

First Language Paper-I (Composite Course) – 70 Marks

Time: 09:30 AM – 12:45 PM

Paper Codes: 031 & 03U

20.05.2025 (Tuesday)

Second Language – 100 Marks

Time: 09:30 AM – 12:45 PM

Paper Codes: 09H, 097, 11E

21.05.2025 (Wednesday)

English – 100 Marks

Time: 09:30 AM – 12:45 PM

Paper Codes: 13E & 14E, 15T & 16T, 15A & 16A, 15K & 16K, 15O & 16O, 151 & 161

22.05.2025 (Thursday)

Mathematics – 100 Marks

Time: 09:30 AM – 12:45 PM

Paper Codes: 196, 197, 194, 19K, 190, 19O, 191

23.05.2025 (Friday)

Physical Science – 50 Marks

Time: 09:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Paper Codes: 20E, 201, 204, 20K, 20U, 20O, 201

24.05.2025 (Saturday)

Biological Science – 50 Marks

Time: 09:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Paper Codes: 21E, 226, 217, 22T, 21A, 22A, 21K, 22K, 21U, 220, 21O, 22O, 211, 221

26.05.2025 (Monday)

Social Studies – 100 Marks

Time: 09:30 AM – 12:45 PM

Paper Codes: 045, 05, 06, 08, 11

27.05.2025 (Tuesday)

First Language Paper-II (Composite Course) – 30 Marks

Time: 09:30 AM – 11:15 AM

Paper Codes: 045, 05, 06, 08, 11

OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) – 100 Marks

Time: 09:30 AM – 12:45 PM

Paper Codes: 23, 25, 27

28.05.2025 (Wednesday)

OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) – 100 Marks

Time: 09:30 AM – 12:45 PM

Paper Codes: 24, 26, 28

Where to Apply

Applications and fee payment must be done via the official website: www.bse.ap.gov.in. Headmasters should use their issued User ID and Password to complete submissions.