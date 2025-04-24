AP SSC Supplementary Exams 2025: Dates Announced – Check Full Schedule Here
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has officially released the exam schedule and fee payment details for the SSC and OSSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, scheduled to be held in May 2025. This notification is important for students who were unsuccessful in the regular SSC/OSSC exams and are now preparing for their second attempt.
Fee Payment Deadlines
- Regular fee submission is open now via the school login portal on www.bse.ap.gov.in.
- With late fee of ₹50: April 24 to April 30, 2025
- With late fee till one day before exam: May 1, 2025, until the day before the exam
- All payments must be made online through the school’s official login. Bank Challans and CFMS payments are not accepted. Headmasters are responsible for submitting the fee and completing online applications.
Important: If a due date falls on a public holiday, the next working day will apply. No extension of dates will be provided under any circumstances.
Exam Fee Structure
- For up to 3 subjects: ₹110
- For more than 3 subjects: ₹125
AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam Timetable – May 2025
19.05.2025 (Monday)
First Language (Group-A) – 100 Marks
Time: 09:30 AM – 12:45 PM
Paper Codes: 011 & 021, 01A & 02A, 01K & 02K, 01U & 02U, 01O & 02O, 011H & 021H
First Language Paper-I (Composite Course) – 70 Marks
Time: 09:30 AM – 12:45 PM
Paper Codes: 031 & 03U
20.05.2025 (Tuesday)
Second Language – 100 Marks
Time: 09:30 AM – 12:45 PM
Paper Codes: 09H, 097, 11E
21.05.2025 (Wednesday)
English – 100 Marks
Time: 09:30 AM – 12:45 PM
Paper Codes: 13E & 14E, 15T & 16T, 15A & 16A, 15K & 16K, 15O & 16O, 151 & 161
22.05.2025 (Thursday)
Mathematics – 100 Marks
Time: 09:30 AM – 12:45 PM
Paper Codes: 196, 197, 194, 19K, 190, 19O, 191
23.05.2025 (Friday)
Physical Science – 50 Marks
Time: 09:30 AM – 11:30 AM
Paper Codes: 20E, 201, 204, 20K, 20U, 20O, 201
24.05.2025 (Saturday)
Biological Science – 50 Marks
Time: 09:30 AM – 11:30 AM
Paper Codes: 21E, 226, 217, 22T, 21A, 22A, 21K, 22K, 21U, 220, 21O, 22O, 211, 221
26.05.2025 (Monday)
Social Studies – 100 Marks
Time: 09:30 AM – 12:45 PM
Paper Codes: 045, 05, 06, 08, 11
27.05.2025 (Tuesday)
First Language Paper-II (Composite Course) – 30 Marks
Time: 09:30 AM – 11:15 AM
Paper Codes: 045, 05, 06, 08, 11
OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) – 100 Marks
Time: 09:30 AM – 12:45 PM
Paper Codes: 23, 25, 27
28.05.2025 (Wednesday)
OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) – 100 Marks
Time: 09:30 AM – 12:45 PM
Paper Codes: 24, 26, 28
Where to Apply
Applications and fee payment must be done via the official website: www.bse.ap.gov.in. Headmasters should use their issued User ID and Password to complete submissions.