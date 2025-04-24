JNTU Declares Summer Holidays for B Tech Students from May 2

he Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has declared holidays for B.Tech students in the College of Engineering, Science, and Technology from May 4. The college will resume on June 2, said Principal Dr. G.V. Narasimha Reddy.

In another development, contract staff members at JNTU protested on Wednesday by holding a rally demanding regularization of their services. The faculty members from 12 universities in the state, with placards in hand, marched from the Nehru statue to the management block, pointing out their demands.

As students take their holidays, contract faculty members are agitating for their demands to be met. Regularization of contract faculty services has become an issue of urgency, with many demanding that it be done with immediate effect.

College Reopening

The college will reopen classes on June 2, following the planned holidays. The university administration will have to attend to the issues of contract faculty members in order to have a seamless academic term to come.

