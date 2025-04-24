April 25 Holiday or not?

Whether April 25 is a holiday or not mostly depends on the state you are in. Summer holidays have already started or will begin tomorrow in some states, while schools may still be open in other states. Let's examine the school holidays of different states more closely.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, summer holidays have already started from April 24. That implies that April 25 will be a holiday for students in both states. The summer vacation in these states will run until June 15.

Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh

Schools in Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh will close from April 25 due to summer holidays. Students in these states can enjoy a break.

Other States with April 25 Holidays

There may be holidays in some states on April 25 for specific reasons. Nevertheless, from available information, one such mention is not included in the provided data except the states summer vacation.

Maharashtra and Karnataka

In Karnataka and Maharashtra, the summer vacations may be announced shortly, but so far, there is no word on whether April 25 would be a holiday in these two states.

Conclusion

Lastly, April 25 is a public holiday in Telangana state, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Chhattisgarh as a result of summer breaks, but the status may be different in other states. It's always safe to verify from the local authorities or school managements for the latest information on holidays in schools.

