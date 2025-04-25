Hyderabad Metro’s Women’s Safety Initiative: TUTEM App

Hyderabad is set to launch a new mobile app aimed at improving safety and convenience in urban transportation. The app, Technologies for Urban Transit to Enhance Mobility and Safe Accessibility (TUTEM), focuses on providing safer and more efficient travel options, with a particular emphasis on women’s safety.

Developed by BITS Pilani-Hyderabad in partnership with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), Hyderabad Police, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Bombay, the initiative has received funding support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The app offers two key features: a Driver App and a User App. It integrates various transportation options, including walking, auto-rickshaws, cars, and buses, for seamless travel to and from Metro stations. The app also includes an emergency alert system to notify police and family members if users feel unsafe.

HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy highlighted the app as part of ongoing efforts to create a secure, inclusive, and sustainable public transit system. He also noted that the Hyderabad Metro has been successfully serving nearly 5 lakh commuters daily for the past seven years.

The launch of TUTEM marks a significant step toward enhancing urban mobility and public safety in Hyderabad.