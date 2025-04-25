OTT Weekend Watchlist April 25-28: L2 Empuraan, Crazxy, Veera Dheera Soora and more!

The final weekend in April 2025, April 26, and 27 will be an electrifying one for OTT followers! With numerous new launches across top platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and ShemarooMe, it's got a little something for everyone. This is the first quick update about what's being streamed this week:

Netflix Releases

Action-Adventure Thriller: Starring Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta, this intense movie tracks master thief Rehan as he plots to steal the mythical African Red Sun diamond. (Releasing on April 25)

Jaji: A creepy Kannada thriller revolving around a recentlywed lady's eerie voyage into her husband's family mysteries. (Streaming from April 24)

Prime Video Releases

Crazxy : A chilling mystery thriller starring Sohum Shah, tracing the enigma and nexus of Abhimanyu Sood—a virtuoso surgeon, an unsuccessful father, and a grossly flawed man. (Releasing on April 25)

JioHotstar Releases

L2: Empuraan: The long-awaited action thriller, the fiery second installment in the Lucifer trilogy, is now streaming only on JioHotstar from April 24. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring the legendary actor Mohanlal.

ShemarooMe Releases

Umbarro: A warm Gujarati comedy-drama about seven women from all over Gujarat on their first foreign trip to London. (Premiering on April 24)

ZEE5 Releases

Ayyana Mane: While the description for Ayyana Mane is not mentioned, this Kannada thriller will be out on April 25.

Other mentions include:

The Family Man Season 3: If you love spy thrillers, you may want to watch The Family Man Season 3, though the release date is not announced.

With this impressive lineup of new releases, your weekend just got a whole lot more exciting! So grab some popcorn, get cozy, and binge-watch your favorite shows and movies on your favorite OTT platforms.

