Watch YS Jagan's Speech: AP Has Turned Into a Barbaric Rule

Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the people of Andhra Pradesh to contemplate the direction the state is heading under the coalition government led by Chandrababu Naidu. He called on citizens to consider whether the state is progressing or regressing. During a media interaction at his office in Tadepalli, Jagan addressed the ongoing chaos in the state, the misleading white papers released by Chandrababu, and the false propaganda against the YSRCP administration.

“For the past 52 days, the state has witnessed attacks, rapes, and destruction of property. The administration is moving forward with an oppressive attitude, stifling dissent. While such lawlessness persists, the police remain mere spectators. The Chandrababu government is presenting a seven-month vote-on-account budget, lacking the courage to introduce a full budget. This highlights the terrible and abysmal governance. If a full budget is presented, Chandrababu Naidu will have to allocate funds for the deceptive promises he made, which is why he avoids doing so,” Jagan stated.

“Chandrababu symbolizes betrayal and Goebbels-like propaganda, from backstabbing NTR to deceiving the public. Now, his gang is spreading rumors that the state is in a critical condition, claiming that the state's finances have collapsed, which is why they aren't presenting a full budget. Let’s observe if this is true. During the elections, they spoke of Rs. 14 lakh crore debts and made the ‘Super Six’ promises. Now in power, they struggle to showcase any achievement. Up to the Governor’s speech, they cited a debt of Rs. 10 lakh crore. With white papers, they attempt to mislead. According to the RBI, CAG, and State Budget, the actual debt up to June this year, when Chandrababu's government was in power, is only Rs. 5.18 lakh crore. When Chandrababu left in 2019, the debt stood at Rs. 2.72 lakh crore. Under YSRCP rule, it increased to Rs. 5.18 lakh crore. Even with guarantees and power agreements, it is only Rs. 7.48 lakh crore. Yet, they falsely claimed Rs. 14 lakh crore in the Governor’s speech. Is it righteous to make such claims?” he questioned.

“When Chandrababu assumed power in 2014, the state treasury had over Rs. 7,000 crore. However, when we took over, there was only Rs. 100 crore. Even Eenadu wrote about this. During our tenure, we implemented every promise in our manifesto. Through DBT, we credited Rs. 2.71 lakh crore to beneficiaries without discrimination. Under Chandrababu, the debt was 21.63%, while under YSRCP, it is 12.9%. The Central Economic Survey praised our government’s performance. Despite this, portraying the state’s financial condition as dire is unjust. Chandrababu’s administration avoids presenting a full budget because it would require accounting for these figures. Is it righteous to claim a non-existent Rs. 14 lakh crore debt?” he reiterated.

“During Chandrababu’s tenure, the debt reached 21.63%, while under YSRCP, it is 12.9%. We borrowed less than the permissions granted by the Centre. Even during COVID, we presented a full budget. Despite reduced tax share from the Centre, we continued welfare schemes. Who, then, has ruined the state financially? The Central Economic Survey praised our government’s performance. Yet, the Chandrababu administration avoids presenting a full budget, fearing the truth would be revealed.

Expert in Diverting Issues

Chandrababu is an expert at diverting attention. On the day of the Madanapalle incident, I went to Vinukonda to console the family of Rashid, who was murdered by a TDP person. To divert attention, they highlighted the Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office incident. They fabricated accusations against Peddi Reddy and Mithun Reddy. If anything happened in the RDO office, the documents would be in the MRO and Collectorate offices, as well as online. Peddi Reddy is a seven-time MLA, and Mithun Reddy a three-time MP. People wouldn’t have elected them repeatedly if they were wrong. This is a ploy to disgrace them. Moreover, they attack and file reverse cases against them.

Deteriorating Law and Order

Chandrababu sent the DGP by helicopter for the Madanapalle fire incident. Yet, when a minor girl went missing in Muchumarri, Nandyal district, the government didn’t respond, even though her body is yet to be found. During the investigation, they transferred the SP. One suspect died in lockup. Law and order have deteriorated since the coalition came to power.

Women’s safety

Women's safety in AP has vanished. In 45 days, 12 women were raped. During our tenure, Disha police stations and the Disha app were a boon for women. Women in distress could use the app or shake their phone five times, and police would arrive immediately. Now, these systems don’t work because they bring us good reputation.

During the elections in Palnadu, our senior MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, who won five times, was falsely implicated. They replaced the SP and brought in Bindu Madhav, who acted as per their will. Consequently, the Election Commission intervened and transferred him. As soon as Srinivasulu came as SP, Rashid was murdered in Vinukonda.

Red Book Lokesh

Chief Minister’s son and minister Nara Lokesh displayed the ‘Red Book’ openly, resorting to threats. They put up hoardings across the state. How atrocious is this? What message are they trying to convey?

AP’s Definition Has Changed Today

Andhra Pradesh means chaos, savagery, and Red Book governance. No one should come out on the streets. Even if promises aren’t fulfilled, Chandrababu shouldn’t be questioned. They are doing all this to show what happens if anyone dares.

Chandrababu is for Money

Regarding Polavaram project works, if we examine the facts, the project works were not done systematically. Due to not following protocols, starting coffer dam works without completing the diaphragm wall, leaving gaps for floodwater, the diaphragm wall was destroyed by heavy floods. Despite committing these blunders, Chandrababu blames our government.

Actually, the Centre promised to build the Polavaram project, as mentioned in the bifurcation law. But Chandrababu took over the project. Moreover, by agreeing to do the works at 2013-14 rates, he committed to completing the project at the then estimated cost of Rs. 20,398.61 crore. He awarded contracts to Nava Yuga company, linked to Ramoji Rao’s son-in-law, and another to Yanamala Ramakrishnudu’s son-in-law. Due to these protocol violations, the project cost increased significantly, causing our government many difficulties. We had to fight hard for three years to get funds for the increased project cost. Finally, the Central Water Commission approved the project cost estimate of Rs. 55,656 crore.

Polavaram During Our Tenure

We completed the upper and lower coffer dam concrete works. We completed the tunnel works related to hydro projects and spillway works. Because of this, even with 26 lakh cusecs of floodwater in the river, the water flowed smoothly through the spillway.