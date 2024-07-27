Watch - Colombian Drug Lord Pablo Escobar was Chandababu's Friend: YS Jagan

In a solid retort to Chandrababu Naidu, AP Former CM and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked whether Columbian Drug Lord Pablo Escobar was Chandrababu's friend. Jagan said Chandrababu knew Pablo Escobar and his deeds so well. Jagan said he never heard the name of Pablo Escobar until Chandrababu stated.

Earlier, Chandrababu compared Jagan to drug lord Pablo Escobar. Jagan on Friday presented a white paper on the law and order in AP during which he highlighted the growing attacks against the YSRCP leaders. Jagan mockingly asked if Naidu was friends with Escobar.

During the press conference in Tadepalli, Jagan Reddy questioned Naidu’s familiarity with Escobar, suggesting Naidu might be closely acquainted with him. Jagan also discussed alleged attacks on his party members since the TDP-led NDA came to power and criticized the Congress for not participating in YSRCP's recent protest in New Delhi.

YS Jagan mentioned that YSRCP had invited all parties, including Congress and BJP, to the protest and a photo exhibition. He questioned Congress's ties with Naidu and how Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is being used to connect with Congress leaders. However, he said YSRCP would collaborate with any party to fight against injustices in the state.

Jagan Reddy accused Chandrababu Naidu of using media to defame others and called Naidu’s seven white papers "erroneous." He alleged that the TDP-led government falsely revised the state's debt from ₹14 lakh crore to ₹10 lakh crore. He also highlighted the lack of protection for women, stating that 12 women were raped within 45 days of the NDA government taking power in Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan Reddy emphasized that welfare schemes were timely under his government but claimed this was no longer the case under the NDA government. He also accused Chandrababu Naidu of avoiding presenting a regular budget to avoid showing unfulfilled poll promises, known as the 'Super Six' schemes, which include monthly pensions for women, jobs or unemployment aid for youth, free bus travel for women, free cooking gas cylinders, financial aid for students, and farmers.

YS Jagan alleged that Chandrababu Naidu is creating fear in the state to prevent people from protesting unmet promises. Recently, the chief minister announced the state budget would be delayed by two months due to financial constraints. Jagan Reddy questioned whether the state was progressing or regressing after the election, citing rampant crimes and criticizing the police for being passive under the TDP-led government.