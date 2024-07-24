TDP govt’s U-turn on Thalliki Vandanam scheme

Amaravati: The TDP-led coalition government has once again failed to implement the election promises in Andhra Pradesh. The state government took a U-turn on the Thalliki Vandanam scheme which was part of the seven-point party manifesto released by the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu ahead of assembly elections in the state. Under this scheme, the TDP leader had promised to provide an annual financial aid of Rs. 15,000 to every mother without any prerequisite.

Taking part in a discussion on the third day of proceedings in the state Assembly on Wednesday, IT minister Nara Lokesh hinted that the Thalliki Vandanam will not be implemented this year as it will be rolled out next year.

During a question and answer session in the legislative council, Lokesh said, “admissions in the state government schools were not done properly. As a result, a large number of students could not get admission in schools. In this regard, a review should be done as to why students were not admitted to government schools.”

The minister further said, “we will implement the Thalliki Vandanam scheme from next academic year. We are discussing the modalities for the implementation of the scheme and its beneficiaries in every household. We will discuss this with the parents and intellectuals before implementing the scheme,” he added.

Also Read: AP Violence: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Calls for Detailed Investigation

