Ramanaidu Studios in Vizag Targeted by Chandrababu & Co: Why?

Ramanaidu Studios, Andhra Pradesh’s first-ever film studio established by legendary filmmaker D. Ramanaidu, now finds itself caught in a political crossfire — this time targeted by none other than Chandrababu Naidu and his party.

Ironically, it was Chandrababu himself who had once allotted the picturesque 35-acre hilltop land in Visakhapatnam at a throwaway price of just ₹5.2 lakh per acre. Years later, the same leader is now attempting to reclaim the land, raising eyebrows over the motive behind the sudden reversal.

During YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration, there was a clear vision to unlock the potential of unused land by proposing commercial development on 15 acres — a move inspired by the successful Hyderabad model. Studio owner Suresh Babu paid the required conversion fees in good faith, anticipating a progressive step forward. But the then opposition TDP disrupted the plan with baseless objections, turning it into a political controversy for their own mileage.

Now, under a TDP-led coalition, the government appears more interested in undermining legacy institutions than supporting development. By questioning the relevance of a studio with immense cultural and cinematic value, the new regime signals a lack of intent to nurture the film ecosystem in Vizag.

Many believe this is yet another tactic by the TDP to pressure Suresh Babu into submission. While his standing and connections may still help him retain control, the overall atmosphere remains hostile and uncertain.

With legal obstacles and a politically motivated narrative at play, the studio's future hangs in the balance — a stark contrast to the forward-thinking approach seen during Jagan’s tenure.