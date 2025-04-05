Hrithik Roshan Calls Jr NTR His Favorite Co-Star, Confirms War 2 Release on August 14

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has finally revealed the name of his favorite co-star, and it’s not someone from B-town! At a recent event, Hrithik surprised fans by naming South Indian star Jr NTR as his favorite co-actor.

“Jr NTR is my favorite co-star. He is amazing. He is excellent. He is such a fine teammate, man. I can’t wait for you guys to watch it,” said Hrithik, hyping up their upcoming film War 2.

With this announcement, Hrithik also confirmed that War 2 is all set to hit the big screens on August 14, coinciding with Independence Day.

The film has already wrapped up major shooting schedules featuring both stars. Known for their impeccable dancing skills, Hrithik and Jr NTR are expected to set the screen on fire with a high-octane special dance number, which is currently in the works.

While Jr NTR wowed audiences globally with RRR, War 2 will mark his direct Hindi film debut, and expectations are sky-high. More exciting updates about the film are expected to be unveiled soon.