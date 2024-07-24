Himachal Pradesh sees one crore tourist arrival in six months

Shimla, July 24 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a significant surge in tourism as over one crore tourists visited the state in the first six months of 2024, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.

By the end of June, the state recorded 100,87,440 tourists at key destinations like Shimla, Manali, Dharamsala, Dalhousie, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti. Kullu and Shimla circuits emerged as top attractions, drawing 4,73,737 and 4,48,392 tourists respectively.

This trend has continued in July, aided by favourable weather conditions and open roads, allowing tourists to escape the summer heat of the plains and enjoy the scenic beauty of Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Sukhu assured the tourists that a majority of roads remain accessible. "Despite recent weather conditions affecting some roads, most of the roads across the state remain open and accessible to tourists and the public. Himachal is also witnessing an influx of thousands of tourists in July and these numbers are promising and we expect to surpass two crore visitors by the end of this year," he said in a statement.

He emphasised the importance of tourists staying informed by checking the latest travel advisories and road conditions through the helplines of the district administration, police department and social media handles.

CM Sukhu reiterated the government's commitment to ensure that visitors travel safely and enjoy their holidays at various destinations in the state.

He said the Public Works Department (PWD) is working to clear road blockades and restore travel routes swiftly.

The department of Tourism and Civil Aviation is also encouraging tourists to check for updates on specific routes and travel with confidence.

