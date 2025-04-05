Chandrababu-Revanth Ties Strained Over Controversial River-Linking Projects?

While it was expected that the resolution of bifurcation issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would pick up pace with the mentor-protégé duo N. Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Reddy forming governments in the respective states, a fresh standoff between the two sibling states seems to have complicated matters.

In the latest development, the Telangana government has resolved to approach the Supreme Court against the two river linking projects – the Godavari-Banakacherla Link Scheme (GBLS) and the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) – proposed by Andhra Pradesh.

Announcing the decision during a high-level meeting at the Jal Soudha, Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy noted that these projects violate the water-sharing agreements and threaten the states' irrigation and drinking water supply. He accused the Andhra Pradesh government of proceeding unilaterally and without receiving mandatory approvals.

Asserting that Telangana will not allow Andhra Pradesh to divert its rightful share of Godavari and Krishna waters, Uttam Kumar said the government’s case in the Supreme Court “will be based on facts, law, and the fundamental rights of the people.”

Stressing that the government is committed to protecting Telangana’s water rights, the Irrigation Minister announced that the state government would soon conduct a legal strategy session.

The Godavari-Banakacherla Link Scheme has been a bone of contention between the two sibling states since it was first proposed.

Uttam Kumar has written to various central government agencies seeking a thorough assessment of the project. He has repeatedly flagged that it violates the 1980 Water Disputes Tribunal Award and the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act.

The Rs 80,112 crore project aims to irrigate the Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh by diverting 200 TMC from Polavaram via the Bollapalli Reservoir and Bankacherla head regulator.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart, Revanth Reddy, met in July 2024 to chart out a plan to resolve issues pertaining to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act. Meetings at the Chief Secretary level have been held and deemed successful, yet there seems to be no progress on resolving the issues.

During his meeting with Revanth, who was once a member of the TDP and supposedly very close to Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister remarked that the two Telugu states were like his pair of eyes. However, it now seems that the contentious irrigation projects have cast a shadow over the camaraderie the duo once shared.