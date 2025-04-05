Why Couples Are Avoiding More Kids: Key Factors Behind Their Family Plans

N. Chandrababu Naidu and M.K. Stalin, the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, have repeatedly urged women to have two or more children. Their argument is that if the population does not expand in India, birth rates will fall, leading to a crisis similar to what Japan and South Korea are experiencing.

In a generation that increasingly believes in the concept of DINK (Double Income No Kids), urging couples to consider having more than two children is a big ask. The reasons for opting for such a lifestyle range from career advancement, personal freedom, environmental concerns, and even ethical considerations.

While political leaders have put forth their aspirations, there has been no discussion from their side on the costs associated with raising children.

With two full-blown wars underway, we live in a world full of uncertainty. Just in the past few days, U.S. President Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ announcement to impose tariffs on most countries, along with retaliatory duties by China, has spooked the economy, prompting investment banks to sound the recession alarm.

Additionally, high inflation and the ever-increasing costs of education and healthcare have caused many couples to reconsider having children.

To understand the scenario better, let’s take a look at how the Indian stock market performed following the announcement of Trump’s tariffs.

On April 4 (Friday), investors lost close to ₹10 lakh crore in a single day due to fears of a full-blown global trade war and recession. The Sensex tumbled 930.67 points, or 1.22%, to settle at 75,364.69, while the Nifty dropped 382.2 points, or 1.64%, to 22,867.90.

Education and medical inflation are two other crucial factors that need to be considered.

According to reports, education inflation—which refers to the rise in the cost of education over time—is estimated to be around 11-12%. This means that education costs can double every six to seven years.

For example, the tuition fee at IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) was increased by 120%, from ₹90,000 in 2016 to ₹2 lakh in 2017.

The rise in tuition fees is just one component of education inflation. Another burden on middle-class families is the increasing costs of study materials and extracurricular activities.

Most parents prefer private education for their children, as government schools in many parts of the country are often considered subpar. While primary and secondary education can be unaffordable for many families, higher education frequently becomes a distant dream.

Many families in India are just one medical emergency away from bankruptcy, as Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath warned last year. His statement is close to reality, as healthcare costs in the country are rising at an annual rate of 14%.

While experts have advised citizens to opt for good insurance coverage, even premiums have not been spared by the rising inflation. Health insurance premiums have been increasing by 8-12% annually, depending on the type of plan and insurer.

While these are just some of the significant concerns that come to mind when thinking about raising a child, there are other fears that keep most parents awake at night—one of them being the rising exposure of children to the unchecked world of the internet.