AP CID Targets MP Mithun Reddy in Liquor Case as TDP's Political Vendetta Continues

New Delhi, April 5: In a surprising turn of events, Andhra Pradesh CID teams landed in Delhi to arrest MP Midhun Reddy—just a day after informing the High Court that the liquor policy case was still in its preliminary stages. The CID had also clarified that Midhun Reddy was not named as an accused. Citing this, the High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition. Yet, the swift move by the CID the very next day has sparked serious concerns and raised eyebrows.

The manner in which the AP CID is handling the investigation appears to reflect clear signs of political vendetta and pressure. From the outset, the probe has been mired in controversy, with accusations of bias. There are serious allegations that CID officials have coerced individuals into making false statements and naming specific people under duress. These questionable testimonies are now being used to justify raids and arrest attempts.

In recent days, the CID conducted searches at several residences in Hyderabad. During these operations, officials allegedly intimidated women, warning them they could be taken to police stations—an act widely condemned as overreach and harassment.

In response, MP Midhun Reddy has moved the Supreme Court, seeking protection and justice from what he terms as politically motivated persecution.