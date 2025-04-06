Hyderabad Echoes with Jai Shri Ram on Rama Navami 2025

Hyderabad is all set for grand Ram Navami celebrations today, April 6, with vibrant processions and festive events taking place across the city. The celebrations, which mark the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita, feature beautifully decorated mandapams and illuminated stages at various locations.

Key temples, including the Sitarambagh Temple and Akashapuri Hanuman Temple, are at the center of the festivities, with large shobha yatras planned. The processions will make their way through the city, culminating at Hanuman Tekdi. Nizam College Grounds is also preparing for one of the city’s largest gatherings for the occasion.

City authorities have made extensive arrangements to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety. The municipal and police departments have inspected the main procession routes to prevent traffic disruptions. Additionally, police have reminded organisers to adhere to the ban on high-decibel sound systems during the religious processions, allowing only systems that comply with the prescribed decibel limits. Strict action will be taken for any violations.

Along with the processions, several temples have scheduled special Kalyanam ceremonies and annaprasadam throughout the day. The streets will echo with the chants of "Jai Shri Ram," as devotees from across Hyderabad come together to celebrate the auspicious occasion with devotion and enthusiasm.