YSRCP Chief slams TDP's violence: "Kill me, not innocents"

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy protested in Delhi on Wednesday against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for provoking violence in the state. On the occasion, he had an interview with NDTV, in which he stated, " If someone wants to target me, it's okay, but why target people, party workers, general people who didn't vote for you? It's inhumane; it's not humanity" He added, " If you want to kill me, then kill me, but do not kill so many people".

The YSRCP chief expressed his anger with the media over the ruling party's violence in the state and said he didn't attack the opposition party when he was in power.

Also read: YSRCP Slams TDP for AP State Allocations in Union Budget 2024