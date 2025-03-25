Pawan Kalyan: Deputy CM or Part-Time Politician?

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has long faced criticism for his inconsistent political engagement. Since founding JSP in 2014, his involvement in politics has often been sporadic—marked by fiery speeches followed by prolonged absences.

While his active campaigning ahead of the recent Assembly elections helped the JSP secure a 100% strike rate in alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), questions persist about his long-term commitment to governance.

From Political Resurgence to Growing Concerns

After assuming office as Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan initially showed promise by regularly attending meetings at the State Secretariat and engaging in administrative matters related to his portfolios—Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, and Forests. However, in recent months, he appears to be slipping into old patterns, raising concerns about his dedication to his role.

His absence from key review meetings, including conferences with district collectors and superintendents of police chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has not gone unnoticed. Additionally, he has missed cabinet meetings and attended Assembly sessions inconsistently. During the recent Budget Session, his prolonged absence led to the postponement of crucial discussions related to his departments.

Health Issues or Selective Engagement?

Party insiders claim that Pawan Kalyan has been experiencing back pain, leading doctors to advise him against overexertion. However, his participation in JSP’s Foundation Day celebrations in Pithapuram and an interview with a Tamil news outlet has raised eyebrows. Critics argue that while he seems unavailable for crucial government meetings, he remains actively engaged in party affairs and media interactions.

On Tuesday, his absence from a significant collectors’ meeting chaired by Naidu reignited discussions about his commitment. A seat had been reserved for him beside the Chief Minister, but it remained unoccupied, with Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad filling the adjacent spot. This pattern of prioritizing party events over governance responsibilities is fueling speculation about his seriousness as a leader.

The Bigger Question: Is He a Future CM Contender?

Pawan Kalyan’s political trajectory has always been a subject of debate, and his recent actions have only intensified scrutiny. While he enjoys mass appeal and a dedicated support base, his inconsistent approach to governance could undermine his credibility as a future Chief Ministerial contender.

As Andhra Pradesh navigates critical administrative and developmental challenges, the question remains: Can Pawan Kalyan break free from his past patterns and establish himself as a committed leader, or will his absences continue to cast doubt on his political future?