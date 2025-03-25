Chennai Police arrest two chain snatchers at airport while attempting to flee

Chennai, March 25 (IANS) In a swift and coordinated operation, a special team of the Greater Chennai Police arrested two interstate robbers at the airport on Tuesday, as they attempted to flee to North India after allegedly committing a string of chain-snatching crimes across the city and its suburbs.

The suspects, identified as Suraj (28) and Jafer (26) from Uttar Pradesh, are accused of targeting women in upscale areas including Adyar, Neelankarai, and along East Coast Road.

Using a stolen two-wheeler, the duo is believed to have executed over eight robberies within just two days. The arrests followed an uptick in chain-snatching incidents, which led the police to form a special investigation team.

The breakthrough came when investigators traced a mobile number linked to one of the suspects, leading them to the Chennai International Airport through tower location tracking.

“These individuals operated on a fly-in, fly-out model -- arriving from North India, committing crimes, and attempting quick escapes by air,” a senior police officer stated.

Upon receiving intelligence that the suspects were planning to board flights to Delhi and Mumbai, police alerted staff at IndiGo and Air India.

When Suraj approached the IndiGo counter to collect his boarding pass, staff became suspicious and promptly alerted police, leading to his detention.

Jafer was similarly intercepted at the Air India counter shortly after.

During interrogation, both men confessed to snatching gold chains worth lakhs of rupees and admitted to using a stolen motorcycle in their operations.

Police recovered several gold chains and the vehicle, confirming their involvement in at least eight reported cases.

The Adyar Police, under whose jurisdiction most of the crimes occurred, have taken custody of the suspects for further investigation.

While the arrests have brought relief to residents, authorities remain concerned about interstate criminals exploiting air travel for rapid getaways.

“This case underscores the need for greater coordination between airlines and law enforcement agencies,” said an airport official.

It is worth recalling that a recent spate of chain-snatching incidents targeting six women had triggered alarm in areas such as Adyar, Saidapet, Kotturpuram, Shastri Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, and Velachery. The brazen daylight crimes were carried out with striking precision, with the suspects fleeing on a two-wheeler after snatching gold chains from unsuspecting victims.

According to reports, the robbers approached their targets under the pretext of asking for directions or help, before quickly grabbing their chains and escaping.

Police believe the same duo was behind these incidents, and CCTV footage from the crime scenes is being analyzed to determine whether they are repeat offenders or part of a larger organized gang.

Special police teams had been deployed to patrol affected neighbourhoods, with a focus on tracing the registration details of the stolen motorcycle. Forensic experts are also examining evidence collected from the various crime scenes.

Residents, particularly women, have been urged to remain alert and immediately report any suspicious activity. Police have registered multiple cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are coordinating with other stations to prevent further crimes.

