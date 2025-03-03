Posani, Vamsi Arrest: What is a PT Warrant?

Tollywood actor Posani Krishna Murali was arrested a few days ago in Gachibowli by the AP Police. The actor announced a while ago that he had quit politics and despite his wife's appeal to the police over his bad state of health, the police continued with the arrest. Narsaraopeta (Palnadu district) two town police have taken Posani from the Rajampet sub-jail of Annamayya district.

The police have shifted Posani Krishna Murali from Rajampet to Palnadu on a PT warrant for further legal proceedings. A criminal case was registered against Posani Krishna Murali at the Narsaraopet Police Station under 153A, 67 of the IT Act, and 504 of the BNS. These charges were leveled on Posani for allegedly making derogatory comments about Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

It is important to also note that the CID has filed a PT warrant on YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi in connection with the attack on the TDP office in Gannavaram.

Posani Krishna Murali arrest - What is a PT Warrant?

A Prisoner in Transit (PT) warrant is issued to produce an accused person who is already in custody for another case before a court. The main purpose of a Prisoner in Transit (PT) warrant is to ensure the accused presence in court for proceedings related to a specific case. A PT warrant remains in force until the accused is produced before the magistrate who issued it.

However, it is important to note that a PT Warrant does not authorize the detention of the accused beyond the period specified for production in court. Also, the PT Warrant cannot be converted into a regular warrant.