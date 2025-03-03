Hyderabad Real Estate Boom: New 1,730-Unit Project Announced

In a major expansion move within the real estate sector, an affiliate of Zuari Industries Limited—Zuari Infraworld India Limited (Zuari Infra)—has entered into a Development Management Agreement with Gangotri Developers. This strategic partnership aims to develop a premium residential project spanning approximately 9.4 acres in the Kollur micro-market of Hyderabad.

1,730 Luxury Apartments

Titled Zuari Gangotri Tribhuja, this residential project is set to become a landmark in the Kollur micro-market. It will feature nine high-rise towers housing 1,730 spacious apartments, offering 3 and 4-bedroom configurations. The project, estimated at over ₹1,500 crore, will encompass a total built-up area of approximately 5.3 million square feet, with a saleable area of 3.8 million square feet.

Scope of the Agreement

Under the Development Management Agreement, Zuari Infra will oversee comprehensive project management, including branding, marketing, sales, customer relationship management (CRM), and construction supervision. This collaboration combines Zuari Infra’s expertise in real estate development with Gangotri Developers’ construction capabilities to deliver a world-class residential project.

World-Class Amenities and Features

Designed to elevate the living experience, the project will offer an extensive range of lifestyle amenities. It will feature over 50 premium facilities, including swimming pools, fitness centers, sports infrastructure, and beautifully landscaped gardens. A key highlight will be a grand clubhouse spanning approximately 100,000 square feet, catering to the modern urban lifestyle while promoting sustainable living.

Strategic Location

Located just two minutes from Outer Ring Road Exit 2, this project provides excellent connectivity to major business hubs like HITEC City and the Financial District. Its proximity to key employment zones, educational institutions, healthcare centers, and entertainment hubs makes it a highly attractive option for homebuyers seeking both convenience and luxury.

This ambitious development is poised to redefine Hyderabad’s skyline and set new benchmarks in premium residential living.