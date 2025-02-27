144 Section Imposed for AP Inter Exams from March 1?

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education is all set to commence 1st Year and 2nd Year examinations from March 1st, 2025. The first-year exams will begin from March 1st while the 2nd year exams will begin from the 3rd of March. The exams will conclude on March 20th. 10,58,892 students from 26 districts are expected to participate in these examinations.

This year, the government has allowed students to download their hall tickets online. Even a Whatsapp facility was given to students to facilitate the easy downloading. Officials have confirmed that all the necessary arrangements were finalized, with 1,535 examination centers established for the exams.

Out of these centers, 68 were deemed sensitive, and 36 have been flagged as very sensitive. As a result, CCTV cameras were also installed with extra security. Live streaming monitoring of the test will be conducted by the Chief Superintendent in Amaravati.

The AP Intermediate Board has confirmed that 144 sections will be enforced within a 100-meter radius of each examination center. Also, all Xerox and internet centers within the vicinity of these centers will be shut down. A dedicated control room, reachable via a toll-free number 18004251531, has been set up to handle official complaints during the examination period, with further control rooms established in all districts.

No mobile devices or electronic devices will be permitted within examination centers. Both students and teachers should leave their mobile phones outside the premises. To ensure proper conduct of the examinations, special RTC buses will be deployed, and measures are being taken to guarantee unlimited power supply throughout the examination.