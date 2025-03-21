AP: Ambedkar Gurukul School Admissions Test Postponed, Official Date April 13th!

The Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutional Society (APSWREIS) has postponed the entrance test for Dr. BR Ambedkar Gurukul Schools.

Previously, the entrance test for admissions into fifth class and intermediate was announced to take place on April 5th. Now, it's confirmed that this won't take place on the said date but instead happen a week later.

The APSWREIS revealed that the exams for admissions into 5th Standard and Intermediate will now take place on the 13th of April. The exams that are delayed by a week will now give students time to prepare even better and ace the test.