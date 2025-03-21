US-based NRI gunned down in Bihar's Vaishali district

Patna, March 21 (IANS) A US-based Non-Resident Indian (NRI), who had arrived in Bihar's Vaishali district to celebrate Holi, was gunned down during a chain-snatching incident on Friday, the police said.

The incident occurred near the Ufraul power substation, under the Rajapakad police station limit around 9 a.m. on Friday.

The attack happened in front of his mother and daughter.

The victim, Rahul Anand, was traveling home with his mother and daughter when two bikers stopped him on the pretext of asking directions for an address. They snatched his gold chain, leading to a scuffle.

During the struggle, the pillion rider shot him in the chest. The accused sped away after committing the crime.

Rahul Anand sustained severe injuries and the family members with the help of local residents rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors referred him to Patna for advanced treatment.

He was taken to Paras Hospital in Patna’s Bailey Road where he succumbed due to his injuries. After the incident, Rajapakad police have launched an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage from the area.

Veena Kumari, SHO of Rajapakad police station, stated: "We are actively investigating the case and working to identify the accused. The victim was gunned down during the chain snatching incident at Ufraul power substation on Friday.”

“We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyay Sahita and the investigation is underway,” she said.

The deceased, Rahul Anand, after completing the hotel management, was working in the US. He was the son of Ramashankar Chaudhary, a resident of Deeh Bucholi village under Mahisaur police station in the district.

This incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of people especially come from foreign countries and not known about the ground reality of Bihar.

In the last few years, the people of Bihar have witnessed growing cases of snatching and street crimes in the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.